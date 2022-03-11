Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,697,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,629,000 after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,791,000 after purchasing an additional 403,831 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,419,000 after purchasing an additional 66,351 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,423. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.62. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $114.51 and a one year high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.