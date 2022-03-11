Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SNSE stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $2.84. 992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,112. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $17.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

In other Sensei Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James Peyer purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 406,118 shares of company stock worth $1,933,086 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after buying an additional 202,407 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 14,298.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.