Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.80

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$38.80 and last traded at C$38.77, with a volume of 71711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.59.

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.30.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.27 billion and a PE ratio of 19.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0988 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.55%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

