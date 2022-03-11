Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Upgraded by Guggenheim to Buy

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHLS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $15.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $39.98.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

