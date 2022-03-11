Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading 13.3% Higher

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) traded up 13.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $583.57 and last traded at $583.41. 155,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,752,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $514.95.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.45.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $880.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1,265.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $1,578,341,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Shopify by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,900,449,000 after purchasing an additional 683,314 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 338,945.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 338,945 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 135,577.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 324,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 9,627.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,951,000 after buying an additional 281,014 shares during the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shopify Company Profile (NYSE:SHOP)
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
