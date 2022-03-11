Short Interest in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Grows By 170.6%

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 170.6% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,824,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $640,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000.

Ambrx Biopharma stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,083. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22. Ambrx Biopharma has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $22.87.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambrx Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

