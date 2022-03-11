Short Interest in Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Grows By 5,966.7%

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 5,966.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of Atico Mining stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. Atico Mining has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.65.
