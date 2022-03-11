Short Interest in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Expands By 1,741.8%

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 642,800 shares, an increase of 1,741.8% from the February 13th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAH opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

