Short Interest in CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Increases By 1,428.8%

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 281,300 shares, an increase of 1,428.8% from the February 13th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,813.0 days.

OTCMKTS CDHSF opened at $0.81 on Friday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

CDL Hospitality Trusts (ÂCDLHTÂ) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂH-REITÂ), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (ÂHBTÂ), a business trust.

