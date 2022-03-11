Short Interest in CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Increases By 1,428.8%

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 281,300 shares, an increase of 1,428.8% from the February 13th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,813.0 days.
OTCMKTS CDHSF opened at $0.81 on Friday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile (Get Rating)
