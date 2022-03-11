Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Decreases By 86.3%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 86.3% from the February 13th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

CICOY opened at $9.33 on Friday. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

