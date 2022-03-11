Short Interest in Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Decreases By 82.6%

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 453,600 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the February 13th total of 2,602,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.6 days.
DROOF stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Deliveroo has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33.
Several equities analysts have commented on DROOF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 297 ($3.89) to GBX 244 ($3.20) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.
