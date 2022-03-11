Short Interest in Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Decreases By 82.6%

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 453,600 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the February 13th total of 2,602,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.6 days.

DROOF stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Deliveroo has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on DROOF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 297 ($3.89) to GBX 244 ($3.20) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.