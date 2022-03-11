Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Drops By 76.6%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the February 13th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Endesa from €21.00 ($22.83) to €21.50 ($23.37) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Endesa from €22.50 ($24.46) to €22.60 ($24.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.
Shares of ELEZY stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 30,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,475. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13. Endesa has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $15.95.
Endesa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.
