Short Interest in Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Decreases By 66.7%

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Eutelsat Communications from €13.90 ($15.11) to €13.20 ($14.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Eutelsat Communications stock remained flat at $$2.66 during midday trading on Friday. Eutelsat Communications has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

