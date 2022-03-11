Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Decreases By 71.7%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the February 13th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,965,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,078,000 after acquiring an additional 203,589 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 132,872 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,083,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,676,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FNK opened at $45.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.16. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $48.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

