Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Increases By 1,033.3%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 1,033.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of GELYY traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.50. 23,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,845. Geely Automobile has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average of $56.48.
About Geely Automobile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geely Automobile (GELYY)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.