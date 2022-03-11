Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Increases By 1,033.3%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 1,033.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of GELYY traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.50. 23,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,845. Geely Automobile has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average of $56.48.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

