Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Declines By 92.9%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the February 13th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMP opened at $25.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.81. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $26.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period.

