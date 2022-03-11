Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Declines By 92.9%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the February 13th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BSMP opened at $25.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.81. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $26.17.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.
