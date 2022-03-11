Short Interest in ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Rises By 520.0%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 520.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITVPY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ITV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of ITVPY stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $10.83. 17,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,653. ITV has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

