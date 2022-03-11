Short Interest in Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Expands By 395.7%

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 395.7% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS NINOY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,430. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. Nikon has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.58.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nikon had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nikon will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

