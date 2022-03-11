Short Interest in Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Expands By 395.7%

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 395.7% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS NINOY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,430. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. Nikon has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.58.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nikon had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nikon will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Nikon (Get Rating)

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

