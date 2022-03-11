Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Declines By 74.6%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 74.6% from the February 13th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:PMX traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,603. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
