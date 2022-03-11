Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Declines By 74.6%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 74.6% from the February 13th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:PMX traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,603. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 6.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

