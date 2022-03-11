Short Interest in Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Decreases By 66.7%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRDSY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. 4,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646. Prada has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.23.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Prada to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale lowered Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Prada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Prada from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.70.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

