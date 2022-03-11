Short Interest in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Declines By 68.8%

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the February 13th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.94. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,424. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $16.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.71%.

In related news, Director David Swanson acquired 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPP. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 179,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 130,503 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 12.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 485,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 53,189 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 11,692.5% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 49,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

