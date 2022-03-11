Short Interest in Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Rises By 436.4%

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a growth of 436.4% from the February 13th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 558,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SGLDF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 67,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,627. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. Sabre Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.
Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
