Short Interest in Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Rises By 436.4%

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a growth of 436.4% from the February 13th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 558,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SGLDF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 67,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,627. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. Sabre Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the development and exploration of mining properties. Its portfolio includes Copperstone mine, Bear Lake, Dufay and McGarry property projects. The company was founded on June 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

