Short Interest in Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Decreases By 65.4%

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the February 13th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SCPS stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. Scopus BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

Get Scopus BioPharma alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Scopus BioPharma by 1,399.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Scopus BioPharma by 198.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. Its lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers, which include CO-sTiRNA, a STAT3 inhibitor gene therapy that drives tumor cell growth and anti-tumor immune suppression; and MRI-1867, a cannabinoid-1 receptor inverse agonist and inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scopus BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scopus BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.