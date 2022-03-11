Short Interest in TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Rises By 1,200.0%

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TMVWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of TeamViewer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TeamViewer from €15.00 ($16.30) to €15.50 ($16.85) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMVWY opened at $6.45 on Friday. TeamViewer has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $26.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

