Short Interest in THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Rises By 195.0%

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 195.0% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price target on THC Biomed Intl from $0.26 to $0.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get THC Biomed Intl alerts:

OTCMKTS THCBF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. THC Biomed Intl has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.

THC BioMed International Ltd. engages in the research, development and cultivation of medical cannabis. It offers horticulture training, record keeping and documenting, research studies and analytical services. The company was founded on February 2, 1982 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for THC Biomed Intl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THC Biomed Intl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.