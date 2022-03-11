Short Interest in WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) Increases By 183.3%

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:WRIT opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. WRIT Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.19.
WRIT Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
