Short Interest in WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) Increases By 183.3%

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WRIT opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. WRIT Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.19.

Get WRIT Media Group alerts:

WRIT Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

WRIT Media Group, Inc produces films, television programs, and similar entertainment programs for various media formats. It is a content creation company which intends to produce, acquire, and distribute live concerts in 3D for initial worldwide digital broadcast into digitally-enabled movie theaters.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WRIT Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WRIT Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.