Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SBSW has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of SBSW opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sibanye Stillwater has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $20.68.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4936 per share. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

