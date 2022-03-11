Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:SIERU) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 14th

Sierra Lake Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SIERU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 14th. Sierra Lake Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

SIERU stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Sierra Lake Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,490,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,195,000.

