Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the February 13th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter valued at $361,000. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 39.8% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 157,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 44,898 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 2.2% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 75,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000.
SPKBU stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.43.
Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
