Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $263.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.70. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $18.21.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 81,657 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,576,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group (Get Rating)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.