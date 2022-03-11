SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Update

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 221,800 shares, an increase of 9,981.8% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSNT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SilverSun Technologies in the third quarter worth $66,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in SilverSun Technologies by 123.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in SilverSun Technologies by 83.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the second quarter worth $399,000. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNT opened at $3.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09. SilverSun Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

