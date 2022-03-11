Simon Gray Acquires 6,016 Shares of Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP) Stock

Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP – Get Rating) insider Simon Gray bought 6,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.14 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,874.24 ($9,397.26).

Simon Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Simon Gray acquired 18,984 shares of Probiotec stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.17 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,195.28 ($30,069.55).

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.02.

Probiotec Limited engages in the development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, consumer health, and nutraceutical products in Australia and internationally. The company provides contract manufacturing services for solid dose tablets, capsules, and caplets; tablets coating; blister packing; liquids, creams, gels, and ointments and suspensions; powders and powder blending; and sprays, as well as manufacturing and packaging of finished doses.

