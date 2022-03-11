Sixty Six Capital (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF – Get Rating) shares rose 10.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 24,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 21,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.
About Sixty Six Capital (OTCMKTS:HYHDF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sixty Six Capital (HYHDF)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sixty Six Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixty Six Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.