Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $46.55

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.55 and last traded at $46.73, with a volume of 8923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.44.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -42.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day moving average is $67.29.

In related news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $107,020.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter acquired 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,439 shares of company stock worth $17,424,818. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $651,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,048,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 338.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

