Snider Financial Group Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Snider Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Snider Financial Group owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XBI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,713,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,284,000 after buying an additional 54,098 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,530,000.

Shares of XBI opened at $87.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.40. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $81.71 and a 52 week high of $149.24.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

