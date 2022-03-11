Snider Financial Group Has $968,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Snider Financial Group reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,488,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,060,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,759,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 527,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 382,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $59.87 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $59.83 and a 1-year high of $61.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.