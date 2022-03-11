Snider Financial Group Sells 244 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Snider Financial Group cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Danaher were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 30.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd grew its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,798,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 5.8% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 500,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,906,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $18,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $263.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $212.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

