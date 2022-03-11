SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto Purchases 15,873 Shares

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,873 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $149,841.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anthony Noto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Anthony Noto acquired 15,350 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,355.50.

On Friday, March 4th, Anthony Noto acquired 15,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 22.93. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $24.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.85) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SOFI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

