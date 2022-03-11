Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) fell 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.22. 40,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 319,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOHU. StockNews.com cut shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sohu.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.10. The company has a market cap of $605.31 million, a PE ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the fourth quarter worth about $6,130,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 60,794 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

