Somero Enterprises, Inc. (SOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.09. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of SOM opened at GBX 490 ($6.42) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £274.60 million and a P/E ratio of 11.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 523.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 512.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Somero Enterprises has a 12 month low of GBX 360 ($4.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 610 ($7.99).
Somero Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Somero Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Somero Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.