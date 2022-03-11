Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.31

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.31 and last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 2000854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHC. Barclays downgraded shares of Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $241.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth $11,123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sotera Health by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 279,373 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Sotera Health by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 569,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,407,000 after acquiring an additional 46,290 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Sotera Health by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company Profile (NYSE:SHC)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.