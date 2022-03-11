Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotherly Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

SOHO traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.20. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,050. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 74.27% and a negative net margin of 20.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

