SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 127,128 shares.The stock last traded at $196.69 and had previously closed at $191.55.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

