Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,771 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY opened at $68.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $149.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.