Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.79.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $206.08 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

