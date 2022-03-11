Spire Wealth Management Trims Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,713 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 172,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 191,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,168,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 29,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $103.28 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $103.19 and a 12-month high of $112.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.00.

