Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Splunk from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.83.

Splunk stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,512. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.15 and its 200 day moving average is $134.87. Splunk has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $176.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 104.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,005 shares of company stock valued at $239,773 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Splunk by 0.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Splunk by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the software company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

