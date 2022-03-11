Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Trading Up 11.4%

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 11.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.84 and last traded at $12.79. Approximately 12,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 402,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRAD. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,406,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,691,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,260,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.