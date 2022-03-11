Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives $20.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.18.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CXM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprinklr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
In related news, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $5,964,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 428,258 shares of company stock worth $6,391,392. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.03 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Sprinklr Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.
