Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives $20.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.18.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CXM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprinklr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $5,964,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 428,258 shares of company stock worth $6,391,392. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth $6,047,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,274,000 after buying an additional 3,238,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. 36.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.03 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

