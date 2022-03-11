Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,566 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amarin by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.03 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.17 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMRN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Amarin Profile (Get Rating)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.